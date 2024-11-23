Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Nov 23, 2024

This is wonderful Alex!!! I think sweet children's books are very much needed! You have a lucky boy indeed! ox

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Nov 23, 2024

Congratulations!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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