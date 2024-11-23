Book I wrote for my son goes to #1

Hey friends and readers,

The funniest and most ironic thing happened today as I was randomly looking through my titles on Amazon, but let’s go back a bit.

Last month I finally finished and published a tiny book that I created as a surprise for my son. I often create funny stories for him before bed and I tell them through one of his “buddies”, but mostly Grandpa Turtle.

My son has only been reading comics, but when this surprise book came, he did not put it down until he finished. Meaning that this book became his first none picture book.

So, let’s come back to today. I noticed that this book had a rise in ranking and when I opened the specifics I saw that it’s at #1 in its category.

I never advertised or let anyone know about this book, unlike many of my other ones, especially trad publishing novels/novellas. So, that is the ironic part!

So, I’ll finally link it to my readers as well!

If you got kids and think you’d like to check it out, here is the link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DKX68DCB#SalesRank