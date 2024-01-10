Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Jan 12, 2024

Great picks! I love this show, but it can get so intense. The one where the girl orders the replica robot of her dead boyfriend always stuck with me.

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DoctorBuzzard's avatar
DoctorBuzzard
Jan 12, 2024

Beyond the Sea, must be one of those presentations of predictive programming, all being subliminal in the same fashion as Nuro-linguist programming. After all the situations that appear as “Wow glad I thought of that!”… When in actual fact you only connected the dots on on a piece of project waiting for your connection. I've always wanted to learn to play the violin instead of being played☠️

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