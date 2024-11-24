Black Friday massacre
Black Friday massacre
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Red angry faces at the door
Consumption and greed!
Go, go, go!
Do the “nice” deed
Push them to the floor
You deserve that treat
To sit on the couch
Forever more
Stuffing mouth with pies
You said the “thank you”
Now smash their head
Think?…can’t make you
Grab that huge TV
Max out that credit
You can’t be stopped
By no fee
No responsibility
Like a slave
You’re so free
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’ve never shopped on Black Friday in my lifetime fr.