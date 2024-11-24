Black Friday massacre

Red angry faces at the door

Consumption and greed!

Go, go, go!

Do the “nice” deed

Push them to the floor

You deserve that treat

To sit on the couch

Forever more

Stuffing mouth with pies

You said the “thank you”

Now smash their head

Think?…can’t make you

Grab that huge TV

Max out that credit

You can’t be stopped

By no fee

No responsibility

Like a slave

You’re so free