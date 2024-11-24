Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Williamson's avatar
Deb Williamson
Nov 24, 2024

I’ve never shopped on Black Friday in my lifetime fr.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture