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It’s sour It’s bitter The taste in my mouth Leaving behind A lingering savouring of salty tears Just like the ocean It beckons me near To swim in the depths Of joy Of despair Like relatives Cousins perhaps A dance of opposites And illusions The light I thought I knew Turned dark When faced with truth It couldn’t hold Built on shaky ground I think I miss The bliss The euphoria That came with the bright night The path I face Is different A straight line It is not Yet It’s devoid of the crooked The perverted The cruel temptations The soul deprivations Why do I miss the old When it was based only On emptiness and lack On spiritual attack And false favours? I think I prefer the flavour of the new I’ve understood there’s a subtle, deeper layer Beyond the seen A beam of hope Of something real Something true Whenever grief comes knocking I remind myself What you miss was a veil Disrupting your vision Now it’s time to see clearly To step into mission Submission To what is Listen What if the bitter led you to meet yourself in the end? That’s not just beautiful That’s sweet, my friend