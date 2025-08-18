Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Aug 18, 2025

Moving! The final couplet on its own could be taken at least two ways, but not really, so, after reading what proceeds it.

Nicely done, Hege!

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Aug 18, 2025

Thank you for your poem Hege. I felt your words, the regret, a bit of anger when we taste the bittersweet of disappointment.

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