Big update about “The Illuminated” sequel

Hey dear readers,

The Illuminated sequel has a release date. You can see the description of it on the Amazon page link. It’s available for pre-order there.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GSP27WKC

Also, I am putting a booksprout link if you’d like to read it early for free and if you wish so leave an early Goodreads review and Amazon later on.

https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/271238/the-illuminated-something-more