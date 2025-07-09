BEYOND STORIES 2 is here
Hey friends!
You’ve been waiting for it and now it’s here.
Second anthology collection by some of the most exciting authors we have today.
Cori Bren
Allison Riney
Blake Alb
Brie-Anna Willey
Bretigne Shaffer
Kathy Enriquez
A.K. Preston
Larry Edge
Kathrine Elaine
AKcidentalwriter
Alexander Semenyuk
S Evan Townsend
Mark Paalman
Get it through the link below:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FH5CDBLD
Can't wait for my own hard copy.
WOOOO!!! Happy to be invited to this project again. It's been an honour!