Hey friends!

You’ve been waiting for it and now it’s here.

Second anthology collection by some of the most exciting authors we have today.

Cori Bren

Allison Riney

Blake Alb

Brie-Anna Willey

Bretigne Shaffer

Kathy Enriquez

A.K. Preston

Larry Edge

Kathrine Elaine

AKcidentalwriter

Alexander Semenyuk

S Evan Townsend

Mark Paalman

Get it through the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FH5CDBLD