Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Cordell's avatar
Brad Cordell
Feb 3, 2024

What does it say about me that I entirely agree with you? I reckon it puts me in the reasonable thinkers category.

That’s people for you - right or wrong for all it’s worth, and it’s not worth much to me.

George Carlin might have had something wise to say, but because this is a public post, I’ll have to guess and others may need to fill in the blank, but he probably would have said, “____ ’em.” (I’m screen-shorting this for myself, so please understand I don’t mean to offend the public and who knows what they’ll say about me.)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Feb 3, 2024

I find common ground more pleasing than being right.

Reply
Share
4 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture