Being offended over a celebrity

Hey friends and readers,

I suppose this type of thing in society has always existed, but today it seems like it has reached whole new heights.

I see so many comments and articles of people actually offended and angry that someone dared to say a singer is not good and they don’t like their music.

It’s mind boggling. Could this be described as mass psychosis? Some sort of powerful mass brainwashing?

Don’t people have their own lives and troubles and worries rather then getting worked up and attacking others because they don’t like a millionaire who never even for a second will care about your wellbeing.

Crazy thing, mostly it’s not even insults towards these celebrities, but even if it was an insult? This is not your family member being insulted. This isn’t your husband’s or wife’s honor. This isn’t your child’s reputation. This isn’t morals of defending your parents.

These people don’t even get so worked up when their religion or Jesus is being insulted. That says a lot.

My all time favorite singer is Bryan Ferry. If you were to write to me “Bryan Ferry sucks”, I’d literally have no reaction. Ok, so what? That’s it.

There was an event where I wore my Max Verstappen official outfit. People literally come in person to say how they hate him and Hamilton is better. My reaction? I laughed. That’s it, lol.

Bryan Ferry and Max are not my dad and son. They are not my best friends.

I don’t know them and they don’t know me.

People spend absurd amount of money on these things. They even dedicate their life to this. Basically, living out someone else’s life. A fantasy that is harmful.

Perhaps it’s that thing where they feel they are part of something “big”, when they share same exact opinion as the masses and attack anyone disagreeing, instead of embracing who they actually are as an individual.

What do you think?

Blessings.