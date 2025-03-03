Beauty in the world of sorrow
Hey friends and readers,
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Here is a photo I took at the oceanside. With it comes a message.
That despite all the sorrow and pain in the world, there is also magnificent beauty.
That every cycle has a sunset and a sunrise.
That waves are sometimes calm, but other times they are violent, and a boat in the water must feel both.
Remember to see the beauty as well.
Blessings.
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Thank you 🙏
Such a fantastic picture! ❤️🙏