BEAST OF HATHTOM

I am detective Mark Lumiere. This is my second entry in my journal.

It is now early 1921 and I have learned much, but as I learned more, the more complicated this case has become. Some nights I have to stop and try to relax my mind, but it’s nearly impossible. I feel like I possess knowledge most don’t, but at the same time I have barely scratched the surface. The things I’ve uncovered are indeed horrific and unsettling.

A friend of mine who attended a lighthouse has gone mad, but later when I found a letter of another drowned man I realized that my friend’s story mentioned a similar persona. Someone called Gaggonn. Then I ran into a man on the run, he told me an incredible story about the cultists I was searching for, and after more traveling and reading I found out that there lived a specialist on such matters in a half flooded city on an island of the coast called Hathtom.

It was not an easy place to get to, but with my connections I was able to find a good captain to take me there in his small ship.

My cabin was tiny and humble, there was a short old wooden table, a thin bed and a round cracked mirror on that table. On the wall there was a rusty and rather unimpressive anchor and several harpoons. Despite it being so humble I liked the atmosphere it provided and the smell of the wood. The rocking of the sea helped me fall asleep, that is when more trouble begun.

I had a brutal nightmare in which I saw that lost demon sailor, Gaggonn. He floated on his boat parallel to our ship. Sinisterly his eel-like neck swung his degenerate head side to side, like a pendulum from hell. When I woke I was rather calm despite realizing that this monstrosity had finally taken notice of me, I was mentally prepared for this.

Shortly after the captain knocked on my door and let me know that we have arrived. First thing that struck me as I got of on the fishing pier was the stench of decaying fish and lack of people on the pier, the second thing that struck me was how grey and dark this place was despite it being late morning time.

I looked at the crumbled paper in my pocket on which I had the address and began to walk through the streets, trying to find someone to ask for directions. The city seemed completely devastated and depressed. Most of the buildings were falling apart, or were damaged in some way. In almost every alley lay a homeless, or there was a conflict situation. I sure hoped that my trip didn’t turn sour because of local gangs, the presence of which was obvious.

I saw a bar named “Mermaid’s Sacrifice.” The drawing on the wall wasn’t a friendly one. This “mermaid” had a large head and demented grey face with a giant mouth, in the hands she held a young woman, wrapping her up with her long dirty nails.

Alas, this was the only place I found so far, so I entered. The customers, as expected, weren’t the pleasant type, but I knew that my calmness and the gun on my hip seemed to always keep these types at bay. I asked the bar tender for directions and only after I bought a drink he agreed to tell me how to get there. Thankfully it was a straightforward route, right to the center of this dismal city.