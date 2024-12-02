Be part of a cool anthology project
Be part of a cool anthology project
Hey friends and readers,
Today I invite interested authors and bloggers to be part of anthology.
Acceptable genres are;
Sci Fi
Thriller
Horror
Mystery
Christian authors are welcome to submit faith based Sci Fi, or any of those other mentioned above. Noir stories are welcome as well.
Length:
Long stories are very welcome, but please do not exceed 10 thousand words, I want to keep each piece below a novella range.
Benefit:
Exposure, chance to hit number 1 on Amazon. There is no financial compensation, each author will have to confirm that they understand this, in writing.
The title:
I will have those participating give me title ideas and then I’ll have everyone vote for the best one.
The cover:
Same process as the title. The authors can send their cover ideas and then we will vote.
The final product:
After putting all the stories together, I will take care of the formatting. Then when it all looks good, I will select a date of publication after consulting with all authors involved.
Once it’s out:
You’ll be able to share with your friends, family and readers. Who knows who might notice your story this way, some big success stories happened like this.
Last submission date:
December 13, 2024
Email me your submissions here:
alexandersemenyuk33@gmail.com
Include name you’d like to be published under.
Can I take part in this, Alex?
Hi Alexander. Horror Poetry or thriller poetry are accepted?