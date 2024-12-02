Be part of a cool anthology project

Hey friends and readers,

Today I invite interested authors and bloggers to be part of anthology.

Acceptable genres are;

Sci Fi

Thriller

Horror

Mystery

Christian authors are welcome to submit faith based Sci Fi, or any of those other mentioned above. Noir stories are welcome as well.

Length:

Long stories are very welcome, but please do not exceed 10 thousand words, I want to keep each piece below a novella range.

Benefit:

Exposure, chance to hit number 1 on Amazon. There is no financial compensation, each author will have to confirm that they understand this, in writing.

The title:

I will have those participating give me title ideas and then I’ll have everyone vote for the best one.

The cover:

Same process as the title. The authors can send their cover ideas and then we will vote.

The final product:

After putting all the stories together, I will take care of the formatting. Then when it all looks good, I will select a date of publication after consulting with all authors involved.

Once it’s out:

You’ll be able to share with your friends, family and readers. Who knows who might notice your story this way, some big success stories happened like this.

Last submission date:

December 13, 2024

Email me your submissions here:

alexandersemenyuk33@gmail.com

Include name you’d like to be published under.