Bards Alley bookstore review

Hey friends and readers,

If you’re a long time reader of my blog you know how much I love bookstores and holding and buying physical books.

Unfortunately today there are less and less authentic bookstores left.

However, to my pleasure, and to those in my area, I discovered a wonderful little bookstore with great European like atmosphere.

Bards Alley bookstore is located in Vienna, Virginia. So, if you are anywhere in D.C. area you can certainly visit and support them. As a bonus, you should know that on the same plaza there is Pure Pasty Co, British store/bakery that is the winner of world’s best pasty. You can get your books and a nice treat.

Back to Bards Alley now. The bookstore has a very good selection which shows how well they pay attention to the quality. As I was choosing new books for my son I found myself wanting quite a number of them, so it was hard to just pick two.

Atmosphere here is cozy and calm. Kids corner is beautiful and the lady that helped me was very nice.

Bards Alley has several book clubs, which is a wonderful option for anyone who can dedicate some time to it.

Here is the mission statement from the site:

“Bards Alley Bookshop offers carefully curated literature and whimsical expressions of life. Our goal is to create a village of kindred spirits in support of our local and global communities. We are committed to serving Vienna through partnerships with local schools and nonprofits, promoting local authors and artisans, and providing a place for community connection. We want the contents of our shelves to both reflect and edify our neighborhood.”

Lastly, in 2022 they won Virginia’s best book store award, which says a lot too.

One thing I’d love to do there is have a coffee while reading, that’s because I’m a coffee addict, you know this.

If you are in D.C. area please stop by! The website is below.

https://www.bardsalley.com