Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Marie Vandoorne's avatar
Marie Vandoorne
Apr 20, 2024

Cozy bookstores are gems. I recently discovered a tiny one in Antwerp (by accident), and I could hang out there all day. Love that you love the European vibe of the Bards Alley, funny that it's located in a town called 'Vienna', one of Europe most important cultural cities.

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Apr 19, 2024

Interesting. I am not ever there but I will keep it in mind.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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