Little do they know The leaves that fall In autumn How much joy they bring To those who behold Their transformation Their descent Turning an ordinary day Into a golden display Of strange and different colours Reminding us of the necessity The beauty The mystery Of change.
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I like the way this poem transforms the end of a cycle into a new beginning. Congratulations, Hege!
I have big (100 year old+) trees around my yard. they provide so much shade that my yard has difficulty growing grass. In the fall they change colors and fall to the ground, In one yard the leaves are so thick I blew up two rows that were over a hundred feed long four feet high and four feet wide. The leaves may not be as thick this year because of the heat and drought. People have asked why don't we remove the trees. It is because I like the shade in the summer. You learn to take the good with the not so good.