Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Sep 18

I like the way this poem transforms the end of a cycle into a new beginning. Congratulations, Hege!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Sep 18

I have big (100 year old+) trees around my yard. they provide so much shade that my yard has difficulty growing grass. In the fall they change colors and fall to the ground, In one yard the leaves are so thick I blew up two rows that were over a hundred feed long four feet high and four feet wide. The leaves may not be as thick this year because of the heat and drought. People have asked why don't we remove the trees. It is because I like the shade in the summer. You learn to take the good with the not so good.

Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture