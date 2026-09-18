Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Little do they know The leaves that fall In autumn How much joy they bring To those who behold Their transformation Their descent Turning an ordinary day Into a golden display Of strange and different colours Reminding us of the necessity The beauty The mystery Of change.

If this poem resonated, you can find more of my work here on Substack: a publication exploring where psychology meets faith, and where art expresses truth through discernment, reflection, poetry, and music.

Share