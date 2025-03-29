Audiobooks!
Audiobooks!
Hey friends and readers,
Thanks to a new program many of my books now have an audio version available. In the past I’ve been asked about this by several people. Here is the list of books that have an audio version now, with the links:
Mister Geist
Lighthouse keeper finds a man who has lost his memory. What secrets lie there? It’s a spiritual story which talks about the meaning of forgiveness.
A Peaceful Town
Thriller about a killer terrorizing a small community in the valley.
Whispers of God
Story about a priest trying to survive in a hostile land.
City of The Spider and the sequel
Dystopian 5-part story about a future run by cyborgs and A.I.
The Breath
Fan favorite creature horror set in an unknown icy location.
Beyond Stories
An incredible collection by many of your favorite Fiction bloggers.
Beyond Stories : Anthology of sci fi and horror
The Hourglass and The Tunnel
My second book, seems like such a long time ago now. A dystopian psychological metaphor about our society.
Sunflower Fields
Story about a disease created by the powerful that wipes out most of humanity, those who did not die had to have a chip implant. My third book and was my first to reach #1.
40 Days
Jesus in the desert, my take.
I'm a voice talent. Who do you use for the audio? An authentic voice or AI? Thanks.
Can I ask what programme you use? I’m thinking of doing the same.