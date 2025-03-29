Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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The Doctor of Digital's avatar
The Doctor of Digital
Mar 29, 2025

I'm a voice talent. Who do you use for the audio? An authentic voice or AI? Thanks.

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
James Ross's avatar
James Ross
Mar 29, 2025

Can I ask what programme you use? I’m thinking of doing the same.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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