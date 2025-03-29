Audiobooks!

Hey friends and readers,

Thanks to a new program many of my books now have an audio version available. In the past I’ve been asked about this by several people. Here is the list of books that have an audio version now, with the links:

Mister Geist

Lighthouse keeper finds a man who has lost his memory. What secrets lie there? It’s a spiritual story which talks about the meaning of forgiveness.

Mister Geist

A Peaceful Town

Thriller about a killer terrorizing a small community in the valley.

A Peaceful Town

Whispers of God

Story about a priest trying to survive in a hostile land.

Whispers of God

City of The Spider and the sequel

Dystopian 5-part story about a future run by cyborgs and A.I.

City of the Spider

The Breath

Fan favorite creature horror set in an unknown icy location.

The Breath

Beyond Stories

An incredible collection by many of your favorite Fiction bloggers.

Beyond Stories : Anthology of sci fi and horror

The Hourglass and The Tunnel

My second book, seems like such a long time ago now. A dystopian psychological metaphor about our society.

The Hourglass and The Tunnel

Sunflower Fields

Story about a disease created by the powerful that wipes out most of humanity, those who did not die had to have a chip implant. My third book and was my first to reach #1.

Sunflower Fields

40 Days

Jesus in the desert, my take.

40 days