Atoms Craft
The Secret Workshop of Beauty
This is another one of my posts for the collaboration I do in newsletter, to whom I am grateful for the opportunity.
This morning, inspired by the photo I captured at dawn, I write about beauty.
As I walked, I wondered:Who had worked all through the night to shape this single rose, rising luminous amid the chaos scattered on the forest floor?
And then I imagined not a god, but an artisan — one who loves beauty, who labors tirelessly to offer us something new each day.
An artisan of atoms, transforming chaos into harmony.
Atoms Craft
He never sleeps,
he labors still,
in secret silence,
with restless will
He neither laughs,
nor sheds a tear,
unceasing craftsman
of the dreamer’s sphere
In his delicate hands
the weight is unseen—
an infinite Universe,
a silent dream
And her strokes of harmony
ceaselessly erase
the shards of chaos
that smother grace
He knows
that each of his gestures
gently gathers
all the matter of time,
and slowly,
piece by piece,
delivers fragments of sky
unto the earth,
he is finding peace
He searches,
night and day, without cease,
among leaves
and the glitter of stars,
for a pure form of beauty,
sublime in its essence,
silent,
glimpsed in the dark,
resting without ripple,
without a cry for chaos.
He never stops dreaming,
and thus, without rest,
he seeks the invariant equations,
the flawless,
replicable formulas,
working
day and night
in his workshop of atoms.
He knows the purest beauty
dwells in darkness,
awaiting revelation,
Not of this world
is this craftsman of atoms—
and it is this
he misses most,
when morning comes,
and the world awakens,
astonished,
to behold his latest work.
© Rolando Andrade, 2025
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I love this! I think about this when I garden - especially in the morning dew when something has popped up overnight.
I’m so sorry I got my dates confused- I didn’t mean to publish later on the same day. My apologies!