Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Aug 28, 2025

I love this! I think about this when I garden - especially in the morning dew when something has popped up overnight.

I’m so sorry I got my dates confused- I didn’t mean to publish later on the same day. My apologies!

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