photo by Rolando Andrade

This is another one of my posts for the collaboration I do in newsletter, to whom I am grateful for the opportunity.

This morning, inspired by the photo I captured at dawn, I write about beauty.

As I walked, I wondered:Who had worked all through the night to shape this single rose, rising luminous amid the chaos scattered on the forest floor?

And then I imagined not a god, but an artisan — one who loves beauty, who labors tirelessly to offer us something new each day.

An artisan of atoms, transforming chaos into harmony.

Atoms Craft

He never sleeps,

he labors still,

in secret silence,

with restless will

He neither laughs,

nor sheds a tear,

unceasing craftsman

of the dreamer’s sphere

In his delicate hands

the weight is unseen—

an infinite Universe,

a silent dream

And her strokes of harmony

ceaselessly erase

the shards of chaos

that smother grace

He knows

that each of his gestures

gently gathers

all the matter of time,

and slowly,

piece by piece,

delivers fragments of sky

unto the earth,

he is finding peace

He searches,

night and day, without cease,

among leaves

and the glitter of stars,

for a pure form of beauty,

sublime in its essence,

silent,

glimpsed in the dark,

resting without ripple,

without a cry for chaos.

He never stops dreaming,

and thus, without rest,

he seeks the invariant equations,

the flawless,

replicable formulas,

working

day and night

in his workshop of atoms.

He knows the purest beauty

dwells in darkness,

awaiting revelation,

Not of this world

is this craftsman of atoms—

and it is this

he misses most,

when morning comes,

and the world awakens,

astonished,

to behold his latest work.

© Rolando Andrade, 2025

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