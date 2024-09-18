Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Sep 20, 2024

Lovely ❤️

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Martin's avatar
Martin
Sep 18, 2024

Great poem,

I think the element you have noticed is "quality"-

the ephemeral yet powerful standard that all life aspires toward,

ever changing and growing,

yet complete in itself -

as it is the essence of life.

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