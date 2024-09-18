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A piece of bark A leaf Isn’t it funny how life seems To be simple, yet profound At the same time A singing lark Complete In its song, like the rings Of a tree trunk Fresh, yet worn At the same time The old becomes new What our forefathers knew Forgotten, yet remembered At the same time Taking us back Moving us forwards Life spins round in circles What comes up Must come down At the same time Now as before All of us are Breathing in Breathing out Like the waves of the sea Salty, yet sweet At the same time