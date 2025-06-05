Artificial Darkness

Hey friends and readers,

New book alert!

First, let’s go into the description of the book from my page:

“From award winning author of “Paradise Harbour” and “It Comes In the Dust”.

In the future the humanity is controlled by Artificial Intelligence government and are constantly pumped with drugs. They own nothing and do not work, every move is monitored. They are “happy”. Yet, there is more than meets the eye to this dystopian place. Both in the government and among the people. The resistance is growing, but is it real?

Will a hero rise from the most unlikely source?

Enter the dark world of this dystopian future and be on a wild ride that takes a different turn with each of the 5 parts.”

Does this sound interesting?

All of my 5 dystopian tales are combined in this book, with each one connected to another and in the end the full circle is complete in a shocking ending.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FC3T7K94

Get it now and please remember to leave a rating/review!

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