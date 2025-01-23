Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Holly's avatar
Holly
Jan 23, 2025

Love this so true!!! I have to struggle against worrying about the future and planning for it etc. I know it is a balance but I just told myself this morning whatever comes your way today is sent by God so just relax and in each moment give Him thanks. 🙏

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Kristin Milan's avatar
Kristin Milan
Jan 23, 2025

Be present in the presence: still waters run deep!

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