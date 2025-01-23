Are you waiting forever?

Hey friends and readers,

Many of us out there are constantly stuck in the mode of “If this happens” or “I am waiting for this and then it’ll be better”.

Fact is, some people spend their whole life waiting…

“Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”

Waiting forever, instead of living.

Instead of living the life that we are given right now and seeing all of the blessings despite the hardships.

“Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.”

The best thing I can do for my family and for myself is to live my life and cherish what I am given.

I want to put in my best effort, but a lot of the times I fail, however, the more I focus on the present the easier it becomes to do my best in this moment and in this time.

I wish the same for you.

“If you love those who love you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them. And if you do good to those who do good to you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners do the same. And if you lend to those from whom you expect to receive, what credit is that to you? Even sinners lend to sinners, to get back the same amount. But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return, and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High, for he is kind to the ungrateful and the evil. Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful. ...”

Blessings.

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