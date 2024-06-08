Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Beverley Dickson's avatar
Beverley Dickson
Jun 9, 2024

Thank you for this reminder Alexander; I needed to hear this so much🙏

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Pallavi Dawson's avatar
Pallavi Dawson
Jun 9, 2024

Love this. It’s so wise and important in this day and age also.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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