Are you offended?

Hey friends and readers,

Do you have dreams?

Things you really want to do?

Things that you want to happen for you?

A man sits in a boat in the middle of the large beautiful lake. It is calm, he is a good fisherman, and he is there to provide a meal for himself and his family. However, he gets distracted easily. There is an annoying bird that keeps circling and making noise, occasionally landing on a small island in front of the boat, continuing to make the loud noise that annoys the man. He yells at the bird, he feels angry. His focus is gone. He has dedicated a lot of his time to feeling mad rather than to his task. That night he brings home a very small amount of food.

Could he have brought more? Yes. What happened? In a nutshell, he got offended.

In your life, you will have opportunities that will appear. Ideas that will come into your head. However, you can easily get distracted.

“Great peace have they which love thy law: and nothing shall offend them.” Psalm 119:165

So what is the law that you have to follow to deal with this issue?

The ultimate law of God is love. When you approach every situation with love, it becomes easier not to take things personally. Being offended will drag you down, waste your time, distract you, it can even consume you. Look at the world around you. Some people are spending their whole life being mad at someone else. They are missing out on everything that is important in life. Remember, you are in control of what you do in your life, not another person.

“The only real conflict you will ever have in your life won’t be with others, but with yourself.” Shannon L. Alder

When someone is trying to offend you, know that it is more about them than about you. Wish them the best. Focus on you, your family, and God.

“Freedom of speech gives us the right to offend others, whereas freedom of thought gives them the choice as to whether or not to be offended.”- Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Blessings.

XXXXX

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