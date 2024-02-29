Are you a genius?

“Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine.”- Roy T. Bennett

Hello friends and readers,

There is a famous that says if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it’ll go its whole life believing it’s stupid.

This should resonate with every person because each of us has been given a talent at birth. Now, whether we discover and find it or not is the big question. The society and environments you grow up in tremendously affect if it is brought out in you early or not.

Society tends to shape most people to be similar, to go on the same path, and to think and believe similar things. To be servants. Aren’t we more than that?

Each soul is a special creation. It connects with the earthly body as we are born and hope that this connection will flourish, bringing forth your talent.

So, what if your childhood environments and society drove you away from your talent, but you just know deep down? You even might know exactly what it is. Close your eyes, what comes to your mind? Be brave and courageous, so do not fear to bring it out.

“Everyone has talent. What’s rare is the courage to follow it to the dark places where it leads.”- Erica Jong

What does that quote mean? Well, once you decide to discover your talent, it must take a lot of courage, determination, and strength to change whatever work you are doing and follow a path that is more related to your genius trait.

You must think, meditate and pray about how you can implement your genius in your daily life, as a service, but also hopefully as a profitable venue as well, to bring wealth.

You do not need judging or praising, you can recognize your genius talent without that, trusting your inner instinct, God’s compass.

Even if it is not profitable, you must implement it in your life for your soul to shine brighter. Do so with God’s love and with great gratitude for what you have and for the challenges which lead you to this place.

Therefore do not look at someone on the screen, on a website, or on TV and be astounded, thinking they have a genius and you don’t.

You are special, and yes, you are a genius, and it is time for you to take action.

“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, ‘I used everything you gave me.” Erma Bombeck

Blessings

XXXXX

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