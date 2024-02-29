Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 29, 2024

Always so uplifting and inspiring Alexander! God created us for a purpose and we are never too young or old to fulfill it! He is never done with us until we take our last breath! So don't believe all the ageism tactics out there! It goes 100% against His plan for us. Thank you for this 🙌🏻💫

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13 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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Jenn
Feb 29, 2024

What an inspirational read this morning, thank you for doing your utmost to lift people up. This will be in the back of my mind today.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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