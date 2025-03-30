“Anyone could have done that”

But they didn’t!

Hey friends and readers,

How often do you come across something and have a feeling of amazement that it became popular or successful.

Maybe you see a post that is getting thousands of views and you think it’s a very basic and simple article and you think “anyone could have done that”.

Yet, others didn’t, but that one person did.

Actually…more than anything…

This post is aimed at self critique and fear of doing something. Confused? Lets think about it.

We get ideas all the time, yet often there are bad thoughts that get in the way of putting those ideas out.

“It’ll look ridiculous.”

“It’s too silly.”

“Everyone will hate it.”

And on and on.

In the past I’ve had a few book ideas that I thought were too ridiculous. Then many years later I was watching a movie and it literally was the same idea.

I didn’t, but someone else did, and they reaped good things for it.

If you have something on your mind, do not ever allow what you think others will think be the focus.

What do YOU truly think about? If your gut originally told you that this thought that came to you is something great and original, do it.

Many great inventors, scientists, astrologists, authors, etc, at one point were ridiculed by society, only to later find out that they created something genius and world changing.

They didn’t stop because the world told them to stop.

Don’t let your ideas die, just to be revived by someone else, claim them, and if you are in the stage of saying “anyone could have done that”, then it’s time to go from “saying” to “doing”.

Here is a quote I saw sitting at the book store on the back of someone’s sweater.

“Your fear of looking stupid is holding you back.”

Blessings