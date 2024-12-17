Anthology of sci fi and horror is now out!

Hey friends and readers,

It was a great honor to work together with some of the best fiction writers around on this project. Sixteen authors came together, including myself, to bring you a book of stories with various different styles, which makes it so very exciting. I feel like there is something for everyone in this book.

Here is the list of authors involved, I am sure you already know some of them:

Kathrine Elaine

Alison Bull

Merissa Nicole

Nevena Pascaleva

Luke Belmont

Jashae Slaughter

Bretigne Shaffer

James Kenwood

Grace Anderson

Rolando Andrade

Danielle Minnaar

Mercedes de Santiago

Kathy Enriquez

Brie-Anna Willey

Allison Riney

Alexander Semenyuk

You can find their blogs on Substack and Medium, and in several cases, published books on Amazon and other publications as well.

The link to the book is right below. Please leave us a review and share, let your readers and friends know. Let’s support the authors who worked so hard and help each one gain more readers.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DQPF6DC2?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520