Anthology of sci fi and horror is now out!
Anthology of sci fi and horror is now out!
Hey friends and readers,
It was a great honor to work together with some of the best fiction writers around on this project. Sixteen authors came together, including myself, to bring you a book of stories with various different styles, which makes it so very exciting. I feel like there is something for everyone in this book.
Here is the list of authors involved, I am sure you already know some of them:
Kathrine Elaine
Alison Bull
Merissa Nicole
Nevena Pascaleva
Luke Belmont
Jashae Slaughter
Bretigne Shaffer
James Kenwood
Grace Anderson
Rolando Andrade
Danielle Minnaar
Mercedes de Santiago
Kathy Enriquez
Brie-Anna Willey
Allison Riney
Alexander Semenyuk
You can find their blogs on Substack and Medium, and in several cases, published books on Amazon and other publications as well.
The link to the book is right below. Please leave us a review and share, let your readers and friends know. Let’s support the authors who worked so hard and help each one gain more readers.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DQPF6DC2?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520
This is so exciting and extremely cool!! Huge congratulations to everyone and big cheers to you Alexander for your generosity ✨
Thank you for such a wonderful opportunity, Alexander! To be included with so many talented writers! It’s been a joy and an honor. Thank you for all of your hard work. I can’t wait to collaborate further!