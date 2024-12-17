Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Dec 17, 2024

This is so exciting and extremely cool!! Huge congratulations to everyone and big cheers to you Alexander for your generosity ✨

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Dec 19, 2024

Thank you for such a wonderful opportunity, Alexander! To be included with so many talented writers! It’s been a joy and an honor. Thank you for all of your hard work. I can’t wait to collaborate further!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture