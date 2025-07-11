Hey friends and readers,

Great news! I have the official date from the publisher about “The Illuminated” release date!

September 15th, 2025.

Quick synapsis:

“After the apocalypse comes, the Earth still spins, and for some, it’s not the end but the beginning of a new life. As hard as it is, dreams still exist, and for one lonely man, the dream is seeing the ocean at least once, so he sets off on the most dangerous journey together with his loyal dog.”

Below I am attaching pre-order link and then an ARC reader link if you don’t want to wait!

Pre-order:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FH8FS27J

ARC copy:

https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/220891/the-illuminated