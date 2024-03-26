Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Aug 7, 2024

Thank you, Alexander. This is one of her favorite poets and she found this particular piece especially touching. You’re both bringing tears to my eyes this morning - but I shall sing nonetheless.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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adamsaysstuff
Mar 26, 2024

Alexander, my heart breaks 💔 for my Ukrainian brothers and sisters.

We are one family - one spirit - one hope.

So many think war is so far away and doesn’t apply to us - but this brings the story right here to my doorstep and I cannot look away.

The music moved me and I will revisit and share.

I may not understand the language but the language of music transcends all distance.

Divine Mystery of Love, Great Spirit, Creator God - please send your peace to cover these embattled and tormented by war and the atrocities therein.

Sending abundant love from the 405 🙏🏼❤️

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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