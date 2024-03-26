Героям слава and glory to God

Hey friends and readers,

Today I dedicate a post to all the Ukrainian soldiers who died, lost limbs, were wounded and those still fighting. Also the families and especially children.

One of my relatives was killed by drunk Russian soldiers and both her kids were shot and now are disabled. Also, my grandma died early on during this terrible war.

I have several friends I grew up with who went to front lines. They are believed to have perished.

It’s tough to see all the young men and women dying, or without arms, legs, with brain damage. They have no choice, they fight to protect their children. And how traumatic it is for the kids.

I pray for them and to God to look kindly upon those families and kids.

Here is a powerful song that is inspiring for the soldiers. “With fire and sword.”

During war it is hard to find happiness, yet strong people with true faith in God keep looking for it. Here is a song called “Happiness” that reflects Ukrainian feelings on this.

As mentioned before, it is hardest for the children and it feels so sad and unfair. Here is a song that reflects the pain of fathers losing a child during war. “Secret”

Music has been a powerful tool for Ukraine in keeping up morale. One band has gone extra to gather funds and to help. Here is their song “Melody”.

Remember we live on this planet together and it’s up to is to give glory to God together and to respect each other, not kill and destroy.

I leave you with a poem from Lesya Ukrainka, translated into English:

“Away, dark thoughts, you autumn

clouds!

A golden spring is here! Shall it be thus in sorrow and in

lamentation

That my youthful years pass away? No, through all my tears I still shall

laugh,

Sing songs despite my troubles; Have hope despite all odds, I want to live! Away, you sorrowful

thoughts! On this poor, indigent ground I shall sow flowers of flowing

colours; I shall sow flowers even amidst the

frost, And water them with my bitter

tears. And from those burning tears will

melt The frozen crust, so hard and

strong, Perhaps the flowers will bloom and

Bring about for me a joyous spring. Unto a winding, flinty mountain Shall I bear my weighty stone, Yet, even bearing such a crushing

weight,

Will I sing a joyful song. Throughout a lasting night of

darkness Ne'er shall I rest my own eyes, Always searching for the guiding

star, The bright empress of the dark

night skies. I shall not allow my heart to fall

sleep, Though gloom and misery envelop

me,

Despite my certain feelings

That death is beating at my breast. Death will settle heavily on that

breast, The snow covered by a cruel haze, But fierce shall beat my little heart, And maybe, with its ferocity,

overcome death. Yes, I will laugh despite my tears, I'll sing out songs amidst my

misfortunes; I'll have hope despite all odds, I will live! Away, you sorrowful

thoughts!”