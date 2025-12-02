I never imaged I’d be writing for Lighthouse - or any faith-based publication.

Frankly, it’s surprising I was a lector for the National Shrine of Saint Rita - or any church.

Most people are also quite surprised to learn I survived a politically-motivated mass shooting.

Now, I’ve published my first book as an indie writer - surprising myself again

From TheAntiHeroine to Lighthouse

My Substack journey began with the launch of TheAntiHeroine, a stack where I finally spilled my truth about surviving a mass shooting, living with PTSD and rebuilding myself one shattered sliver at a time.

Why TheAntiHeroine? For years, I lived in the grey. I embraced my darker state of mind - and still do on occasion. And, like any good AntiHeroine, I donned a mask, which lent me pretend anonymity while heightening my truth and storytelling superpowers.

But the name has a far easier explanation: I wasn’t the hero or heroine that fateful, bloody day.

My friend and a SWAT team saved my life.

And five police officers died that day, three as I ran past for cover.

My survival wasn’t heroic. It was gritty, guilt-soaked and heavy.

For a long time, I asked God why I lived, especially during the darkest months of depression and PTSD. The only answer I found was to write.

Available on Amazon

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Finding My Voice…. Again and Again

A few years ago, I tortured myself by writing a full book proposal for a memoir. And, thankfully, set it aside for thirty days and reread it before querying.

Oh goodness. It was painfully weak. A whining river of tears punctuated with explosions of self-pity.

Then I asked my Dad to weigh in - ever the realist (that’s being generous in case he reads this). But he confirmed it: I’m far more resilient and tough than the emotional swill left on the page.

So I got tougher. I found a life coach, Lori Lander, who helped me strengthen my resilience muscle, strengthen my voice and reclaim my life. From that work, TheAntiHeroine was born.

As I wrote, shared, struggled and prayed, my soul grew lighter. Or easier to manage. My tone softened. And, eventually, I ended up here, writing for Lighthouse.

But I still ask myself the same questions:

Why did I survive?

Why do I feel compelled to write any of this?

Why share something I much prefer to keep contained and in the past?

And, am I a masochist?

Read Allison's TheAntiHeroine

The Prayer That Changed Everything

This September, under the lingering cloud of American hate and political violence, I broke down. I literally did the crying and praying thing, totally on the floor, asking Jesus to lead me somewhere. Anywhere.

He led me somewhere uncomfortable: publishing my first book.

Shots in the Dark: A Mass Shooting Survivor’s S.O.S. to America is now available on Amazon.

This plea includes more than a dozen new essays, plus revised and updated articles. It’s my mayday call for America to stop the political violence, to reject the ghoulish rhetoric, to turn back before we reach a point where we can’t.

I survived political violence.

Or a version of me did.

I don’t want you to face the same.

One day, I’ll share the unexpected and fulfilling parts of telling my story.

For now, here’s what you’ll find inside the book.

What’s Inside Shots in the Dark

Part I | Swallowed by Darkness

Walk through a firsthand account of the July 7, 2016 mass shooting in Dallas, Texas - along with its politically motivated silence and aftermath.

Part II | Surviving in the Dark

Witness my year of solitude in Ocean City, NJ, where I battled PTSD, nightmares and the ghosts that follow trauma survivors.

This section includes:

How I confronted recurring nightmares

Step-by-step stress-management techniques and coping strategies

A practical, compassionate exploration of resilience

Part III | Darkness Rising

A survivor’s lens on America’s current turmoil with essays exploring:

The dangerous confusion between grievance and privilege

An expanded piece on the wave of recent political assassinations

A competitive analysis of the Tower of Babel and today’s America, the Country that Babbles

The story of a miracle that changed my understanding of hope

Part IV | Faith in the Dark

With Alexander Semenyuk’s permission, I revisited and reworked several Lighthouse pieces, along with new reflections:

Role models from the past 1,000 years, from Saint Rita to Maya Angelou

How faith reshaped my healing journey and my healing strengthened my faith.

And, yes, another miracle

Part V | Beyond the Darkness

My S.O.S. concluded with a call to reclaim our humanity, turn away from collapse and return to the light within each of us.

A Roadmap Through Darkness

Shots in the Dark: A Mass Shooting Survivor’s S.O.S. to America is for anyone seeking to heal. Or looking for peace. Or who needs a reminder that there is a way through the darkness.

It’s for anyone yearning for a more civil society instead of a guide on navigating through volatility.

Basically, it’s for all of America.

I hope you enjoy it - and leave a review!

Be well. Read on.

- Allison

Available on Amazon

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