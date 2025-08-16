Deb loves street art. Taken in Freak Alley, Boise 2024

It's Alex and Deb — writing our first collab!

Since Substack pivoted toward full blown Artificial Intelligence — opened up the platform to the big stars and corporate gurus — many of us have felt like tiny bottom feeders scrambling for surface light. The light of our friends, favorite writers and artists.

Lord give us light! We have been bogged down by artificial algorithms (oxymoron?) for years on social media platforms.

The problem is when you let it get to you. We know — we did over a few artificial text beers, and then we were back on track doing what we love — finding the cool people here — living like it’s Myspace and Friendster.

What got to us — wasn’t the amount of never-ending new Stackers vying for position in the social feed — it was that we craved the inspiration of our community. The community we made when things were different and more genuine in the years previous to 2025 on Substack.

But…. (big but) we’ve been here before floating in that space you know?

So we have a list — “Substacker types we love.” And you might agree. It’s not hard to do the work to find them. It’s a feeling you get that makes these “Substackers” special. And if jotting down a list of these favorites (with names) makes it easier to find them — then that’s what we must do. The alternative? Get swept up in Substack County Fair’s House Of Mirrors, known as “Notes” (or any other social platform)

“Everybody’s gotta a thing”

The Fiction Writer: What Substack was originally created for! They write in quiet corners for days on end — Substack is a place their fans can see the latest chapters — and if we’re lucky — we’ll see them make a post about it in the social feeds. Otherwise they keep writing and stay focused on their latest book. They don’t worry about the noise of other writers/Substackers or faint at the site of a bazillion books jammed in a book store . They believe in themselves and will crank their ideas and books out until they’re 96 years old. Indies are thunderbirds — and we love them.

The Life Writer: The one who loves writing so much they publish whatever is on their heart. They write about life events, stories, things that move their soul. They write to breath and probably kept diaries and journals as kids. They got A’s in high school English and failed at math. Some never moved on to college and many are college educated, holding writing degrees. Both — often producing admirable work, writing novels and setting bars for the rest of us.

The Critic: Music critics, Culture critics, Food critics, etc. — they were born for this. It’s their full-time job and interest. They stay in this lane. We love finding the critique that’s been around a million years, humbly written for all kinds of old publications — and stays under the radar on Substack.

The “Old” Vanity Fair Writers/Journalists: There are a handful that lay down the news, politics, the gossip, the conspiracies — for us to ponder. To think about. Come up with our own conclusions. We are not reading “division” - we are reading juicy facts, truths and ideas — none intended to make us meltdown and hit the unsubscribe button. We want more. They also don’t care to keep up with the socials. They are committed to their work. You know where to find them and you might even pay them to write.

The Carertakers: They genuinely care and ask “hey, how is your health today?” wanting nothing in return. They do not do this to gain your likes or shares. Many are grief writers who have found community and encourage each other.

The Givers/Helpers: We obviously love their genuine spirit. Generous, mentor types. For them it is just as important to see others grow as it is for them to grow. These lovely people give books, advice, classes, meditations, etc., and they do it for free to benefit others.

The Spiritual Writer: Loving, consistent, discerning, honest and felt: You know when you find someone that is deeply connected to their faith. We appreciate these writers because we (Alex and Deb) share a great love of Jesus.

The Recovering: These are the Substackers who are either fighting medical and/or psychological, trauma issues. We love them for their bravery to share. For many readers — they realize they are not alone. By telling their stories they truly have the potential to make a difference in a reader’s life. Invaluable.

The Jokers: We love the funny Substackers because the world is a hard place. They lighten the mood on a challenging day. A smile, a laugh — is golden.

The Artist: Art makes our heart sing. It makes our soul shine. Nothing like looking at paintings — falling in love with one. Their work is God given. You know it from the minute you see it. We love them because they are vulnerable to share their work in the social feeds. There are “small stack jewels” here who get very little feedback — but they keep at it due to passion.

The Poet: Poetry isn’t for everyone — but we love them. Some poetry fields are full of flowers, some are soulful graveyards — some both. Many poets focus on certain styles of poetry. Some write everyday — and a few poets put a whopper out on occasion or something tiny, yet impactful.

The Travelers: We love them! Learning about other places and cultures, in an authentic way, sharing true experiences in detail — can inspire us to dream and do…

There are categories galore to explore on Substack. Something for everyone.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Happy weekend friends! Cheers, Alex and Deb :)

Incognito is in the lineup at the We Out Here music festival 2025, Dorset, England — where there is something for everyone’s taste.

Los Angeles 2024

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