Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Aug 17, 2025Edited

So kind of these two writer/artists to draw attention from the new, shiny objects and back to Substack's roots. Thank you thank you thank you!

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Aug 16, 2025

I see some of the characteristics of some of my favorite people in this article. Thank you Deborah and Alexander!

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