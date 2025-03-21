All of my best long stories in one book

Hi, my dear friends, family, and readers. In this book I would like to present seven selected long stories. It was hard to choose among many, but I believe that these seven show the diversity of my writing journey quite well.

First, in “Everlasting Candle” I mix my own history and culture with fiction and spirituality.

Then, we got to “The Breath”, a creature thriller, set in unknown icy location. This immediately draws a strong contrast. This story reached number 1 in three categories on Amazon.

After that, you will get to read another story that was an Amazon bestseller, however, drastically different from previous two. “40 Days” is my interpretation of Jesus in the desert.

“The Last Driver on Earth” will ask the question about the future of A.I and pay a tribute to Formula 1 and will power.

In “Mister Geist” we will dive into a drama about the true meaning of forgiveness.

“Tricunius 2533”, ManyBooks book of the month winner, is a sci fi story which was the inspiration behind my novel, “Black Aurora”, published with World Castle Publishing.

Finally, you’ll get to experience my Lovecraftian side in the intense and dark story; “The Nightmare Town by the Sea.”

You can purchase this book as ebook or hard copy by going to the link below, blessings. Only 0.99$.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F2477HJL