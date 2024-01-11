Hey friends,

First, I want to open with talking about the amazing interviewer, Paulius. He created The Ink Well Podcast. I cannot say enough good things about him. Hard working, kind, patient, has a great aura and frequency. He has worked on the podcast with great dedication and now he is on Substack. Please check out his link below and connect with him!

https://substack.com/@theinkwellpodcast?r=xs9hg&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=profile

Now, the interview! In the link below!