I just received an email from Zac Johnson, co-founder of Truthly. I received it because I’m a subscriber to his fantastic, Catholic-centered AI app. [Full disclosure: I don’t know any of the founders or employees of Truthly personally, nor do I get endorsements from Truthly. Okay, I do have a wee bit of a Substack relationship with Matt Fradd, one of its co-founders, but it’s limited to the occasional mutual likes or comments.]

Why am I writing about some spam email I got from an app I subscribe to? Well, I insist the email is not spam. It is informative, not intrusive. And since Zac’s email was to me, I’m going to share some of it here.

It’s about the pending encyclical of Pope Leo XIV on the Artificial Intelligence revolution. The message should (and, I pray, will) go far beyond the borders of the Roman Catholic world.

First of all, I am no knee-jerk worshiper of AI. Nor am I fiercely opposed to it. I’ve ruminated here before about GenAI, Art and Faith. It affects me not only within my day-job sphere of academic publishing but also in my creative life of writing and photography. I worry about it because of those who may wield it wrongly.

So, when I learned from Zac that Pope Leo XIV has signed his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas (“Magnificent Humanity”), and that it covers the latest industrial revolution that is AI, I took notice. Pope Leo will present it officially on Monday May 25th, 2026. The Holy See Press Office notes that the encyclical will focus on “care for the human person in the time of artificial intelligence.”

No topic is more apt for today than this.

Thankfully, Zac’s email cut to the quick on AI and its proper relationship with humanity and The Church.

Pope Leo sees AI as this generation’s industrial revolution — a technological shift of comparable magnitude, demanding comparably serious moral engagement. And the response he is modeling is not retreat. The encyclical will be launched at the Vatican alongside the co-founder of a major AI lab, with senior cardinals presenting it. That tells you something. The Catholic response to AI is not flight. It is engagement.

Engagement has been the way The Church has always dealt with technological advances. Never mind the misleading stories you’ve heard about Galileo and Pope Urban VIII (you can find the real story on Truthly, btw). As Zac continues, the truth regarding technology is that The Church…

…never condemned it — not the printing press, not the radio, not the internet. Last year, the Vatican’s Antiqua et Nova stated that “technological progress is part of God’s plan for creation.” [emphasis mine] Any technology, AI included, can be directed toward good or evil ends, and the moral responsibility lies with us.

A clear understanding of this fact is crucial, absolutely crucial, in order for us to move forward as a society with this nascent and powerful – some say frightening – tool. The key word here is “tool.”

Artificial Intelligence is merely a tool. Created and manned by humans. Although which humans “man” AI is certainly an issue. Even with Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) design, it is of course critical that you are able to trust said Human who is ITL. My current career of investigating research fraud exists, in large part, due to the decidedly wrong Humans being ITL, thereby polluting academic publishing with fake science in order to expand wallets, not to mention egos.

Ultimately, Zac gives about the clearest, most comprehensive advice anyone ever could about using AI or any tech tool.

The Catholic method here is the one Christ gave us: judge by the fruits. If using AI is helping you know and live the faith more deeply — use it. If it is making you distracted, dependent, or shallow — stop. That standard applies to AI, and to every technology you have ever encountered.

This need not be taken as a purely religious message, either. If “faith” bothers you, just omit “the faith” from the above advice. The message is really very much the same, either way.

I look forward to seeing the Pope’s full encyclical soon. If it’s anything like I believe it will be, hopefully it will receive the wide press it deserves. Most importantly: I pray that it will stir more hearts and minds toward cautious, careful use of Generative AI. Our civilization depends on it.

Photography: “ God numbers all the stars, calls each of them by name. ” / Mark H. Paalman / CC BY-SA 4.0

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