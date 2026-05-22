Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
3h

The proper balance of things.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

AI without human moral judgment becomes a golden calf with a server farm. That is why the Pope’s framing matters far beyond Catholic circles. Human-in-the-loop only works if the human has conscience, wisdom, and accountability. Otherwise, AI becomes another tool for fraud, censorship, propaganda, academic corruption, election manipulation, and bureaucratic control. The Church’s social teaching can bring what Silicon Valley lacks: an anthropology rooted in human dignity. AI is not God. It is not oracle. It is not conscience. It is a tool. Use it to serve man, truth, and civilization—or unplug the damn thing.

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