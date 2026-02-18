Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Oh sweet Let me have a piece Of your disposition At last I’m finally in position To reap the harvest To bring it to fruition I’ve been granted permission Admission Into a holy chamber A golden partition Separating the old From the new The key to unlock The pathway The bridge Was you I’m left as a mystery A clue In the great expanse The dance of life I’ve got no inhibition Now I’m overflowing with ambition And renewed Like an eagle That soars Like a horse Galloping at speed I succeed at everything I do Now that I live for you There’s nothing I cannot do