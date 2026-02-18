Admission
A Poem
Oh sweet Let me have a piece Of your disposition At last I’m finally in position To reap the harvest To bring it to fruition I’ve been granted permission Admission Into a holy chamber A golden partition Separating the old From the new The key to unlock The pathway The bridge Was you I’m left as a mystery A clue In the great expanse The dance of life I’ve got no inhibition Now I’m overflowing with ambition And renewed Like an eagle That soars Like a horse Galloping at speed I succeed at everything I do Now that I live for you There’s nothing I cannot do
If this poem resonated, you can find more of my work at Ignite With Hege on Substack — a publication exploring where psychology meets spirit, and where art expresses truth through spiritual discernment, reflection, poetry, and music.
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Nothing is impossible with Him, isn't it?
Very nice!