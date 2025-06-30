Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
Jun 30, 2025

Awesome story!

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Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Jul 9, 2025

Well done! Very raw and poignant!

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