A picture that tells a 1000 words

Hey friends and readers,

This Thanksgiving we were gathered together in North Carolina on coast, there is one of my favorite churches there, with a beautiful meditation path. So, after praying inside, I decided to go to the outdoors part. As you go through the forrest section you come out upon the shore and find this bench with a cross and an old tree.

As I looked at the scenery I couldn’t help but link this image to our life.

The cross in the ground represents our faith, our own cross, the personal struggle and challenges we go through.

The crooked bench represents our physical life. An imperfect base, that can never be fully aligned. A play where we can rest and contemplate, but also feel the winds of the storms and the imbalance.

The bent over tree with so many branches represents all who came before and all who are coming after us. The whole family.

It is storming here as I write these notes on this very bench, while it’s all fresh in my head.

Do you have places like this one?

Blessings