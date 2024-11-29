Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rod Bluhm's avatar
Rod Bluhm
Nov 30, 2024

What a beautiful place! Water is a necessary component of places like this, in my experience. What do you think water represents?

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2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Joan Stommen's avatar
Joan Stommen
Nov 29, 2024

Perfect interpretation Alexander! Sweet and simple and oh so profound, this metaphor of life. I’m glad you could write it before the storm!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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