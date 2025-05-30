Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
May 31, 2025

This reminds me of the adorable angry bird that kept attacking our screen around the time of the hurricanes last year. It reminds me that the Lord is with us even through the valley of the shadow of death. Psalm 23. And the heavens declare the glory of God. Psalm 19. And it reminds me that the Lord has cuteness in him bc he created cuteness like adorable angry birds.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 8, 2025

Sweetness and strength. I love birds ❤️

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