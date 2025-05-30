A photo and a feeling, “Black and White”
A photo and a feeling, “Black and White”
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When you look at this photo, what does it make you feel?
Take a moment and think about it.
What life lesson can you connect to based on this photo?
Let me know in the comments below!
Blessings
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This reminds me of the adorable angry bird that kept attacking our screen around the time of the hurricanes last year. It reminds me that the Lord is with us even through the valley of the shadow of death. Psalm 23. And the heavens declare the glory of God. Psalm 19. And it reminds me that the Lord has cuteness in him bc he created cuteness like adorable angry birds.
Sweetness and strength. I love birds ❤️