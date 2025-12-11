Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Ares Aurelian's avatar
Ares Aurelian
Dec 11

I tried to read this in the voice of Mr. Charles Dickens. It sounds poetic. Thank you, Katherine Elaine 😌

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Henry Lewis's avatar
Henry Lewis
Dec 11

A quiet scream and wonder, and a longing for God’s voice. A mist.

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