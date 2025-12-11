Winter breathes smoke, and tiny cool droplets into my face. White winter is a luxury we don’t deserve anymore. We are full of dirt, so rain and dirt are all we get. No winter is tougher than a grey one.

I walk great lengths to reach somebody who might understand my need for inner warmth. You stand close, untouchable, unmoved by my efforts. You’re a cold concrete wall that I have walked a thousand miles to reach. My hands reach out to touch your cold surface. I am a fool trying to warm a concrete wall with my bare hands.

I retreat within myself, walking around meadows and moors, walking great lengths through morning frosts, and afternoon showers, to understand the coldness of those around me. A grey sweater made of mist I wear to disappear into the moors, forgotten by all, and most of all – by myself. Yes, sometimes I wish to forget myself, to paint over the raw guts of my loud emotions. A fresh coat of grey paint, that’s what I need to disappear. Let the grey sweater absorb my essence, because I have two cold hands, unfit to warm up a concrete wall. Not enough. How much warmth does it take to save a cold love? What lengths must I walk to reach you? I want to get lost in the moors, and dusky woods, where the grey mist is so thick, it covers bodies like a soft flannel blanket until the earth devours them.

I want to hide within me, fold inward, a mitten fallen out a careless child’s pocket. A piece of wool made to keep somebody warm, but cannot sustain its own warmth.

I was meant to preserve your warmth. You keep me in the cold. A piece of wool folded inward to forget that its lying in a puddle of dirt.

When your interior becomes cosier than the world outside - is it maturity or insanity? When you choose solitude over cold company, is it healthy?

I walk miles in my grey mist sweater restless, praying to God that I don’t waste the precious hours He’s given me. I pray to lose myself, and become His tool. I pray He doesn’t let me dream my days away.

I have found comfort in my misery, a grey mist sweater I wear, sitting by the hearth of my inner ponderings. It keeps me warm but it’s a selfish state-of-mind.

I hope I will hear the voice of God’s love guiding me. I hope I’ll serve Him, even if it means walking great lengths to cold walls, and trying to make them warm with my bare hands.

Thank you for reading!