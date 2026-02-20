Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Feb 22Edited

This is such a wonderful interpretation of Jesus's forty days in the desert, and I'm glad you posted it here!

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 21

It was very interesting to listen to your perspective of Jesus’ forty days in the desert. You paid a lot of attention to His metal and spiritual state which is a difficult thing to do- you have a big “well-done” from me!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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