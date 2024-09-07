Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Oct 5, 2024

Alexander, I too am a writer, though amateur, primarily short fiction with human condition Christian morals and emphasis. I’m not published yet in the fiction space and don’t really understand Substack yet. How does one get a chance to be featured on Lighthouse? I have several mss ranging in length from ca. 4-17k words. Thanks!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Sep 8, 2024

Strongly recommended! I encourage your followers to buy at least the Kindle version.

I provided a review on Amazon and am happy to share that more broadly if you like, Alexander. Would you like me to message it to you?

Reply
Share
6 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture