Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Feb 25, 2024

INCREDIBLE accomplishment and story!! Just wow!!! Thank you for your kindness and generosity along the way. I know everyone appreciates it very much! God keep you Alexander!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Kristen Caven's avatar
Kristen Caven
Feb 25, 2024

I applaud you and am inspired. I set a goal to publish a book a year but some years it became a play or other creative peak, and other years it became a rescue of books left behind by failing publishers. I collect the remains under my own imprint because they're too good to let disappear!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture