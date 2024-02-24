30 books, journey of a writer

Hey friends and readers,

What an incredible journey it has been for me with writing. I am so thankful and grateful to you. Some of you have been my readers since the very first book.

So, let’s start there. Many years ago Roger Federer, who is my all time favorite tennis player, beat Pete Sampras’s record. That very day, feeling upbeat, I went out on a long run. It was very sunny and I was going fast. During that run the whole entire story for my first novel, “Love in Ashes”, flashed before my eyes. As I got home I began writing. Three years later, after a long process with a publisher, my very first book was out. Funny enough, today this is my inly book that is not available for purchase, as the publisher has gone out of business.

Following this book, I remember going to a conference in San Diego. At this conference the host said:

“In your notebook write down a goal you have, but make it as crazy as you can think of, go all out.”

One of the things I wrote down was:

“Write 33 books in my life.”

At the time my thoughts were:

“If I have motivation, health, drive, I could reach around 30 books by the time I’m 70.”

That’s why now, at age of 38, having finished my 30th book, with 29th under contract and awaiting release date, it just feels surreal.

God has been good to me, pouring in perseverance, a sense of not giving up and constantly going for it.

Going back now. Some important thoughts for other writers out there.

From my 2-7th books, I was constantly rejected, and had them self published. Interestingly, one of them, “Sunflower Fields”, ended up at #1 in its category in two countries, staying there for three weeks.

It was not until my 8th book, Paradise Harbour, that I got my traditional contract. I was at a burger place with my wife and son. I was simply checking my emails and then I saw an email from the publishers main editor. I thought:

“A rejection note.”

As I opened it I saw immediately that it stated that I got a contract with them and that they loved the book. I dropped my phone and yelled.

“That’s it!”

At least I think that’s what I yelled, I was so overwhelmed. I cried and my family were there to see it, but so was the whole restaurant. The manager came over to check what was wrong with my food, lol, my wife explained that it was happy tears.

The following few years I also got contracts for two sequels and Paradise Harbour won an award and got incredible reviews from some other popular writers, which was amazing to see. The style was often compared to Conan Doyle, which shocked me in a good way.

Between those sequels I self published a bunch of smaller books, including a fan favorite Christian work, Whispers of God.

The following traditional contract was for a book that I am reading for you on this very blog, A Peaceful Town.

In 2023, I finished a horror book which takes place in 1800s New Orleans. This process too has a bizarre and cool message to all the writers who are waiting. It is not a given that I would get contracts on books I simply think deserve it. So, after submitting it to 100 publisher, I did this more as an experiment than anything, and to my publisher, it was rejected by 99, yes 99 houses and 1 publisher told me that the idea and plot are great, but it must be filled with more details. After a month I resubmitted it and got the contract. The book will soon have a release date for 2024. How about that for not giving up or bring discouraged? 99 rejections for one book.

My book number 30, that I just finished, is something that I feel had a similar flow of inspiration as Paradise Harbour and I hope for a contract for that one as well.

I also want to mention that one of the most special books in my life is a book that my wife and I created for our son.

Now, for those patient enough to read through all of that, I got a special discount set up for FOREVER to celebrate my 30th book. It’s a 75% discount, largest I’ve ever done by far. I’ll have it up for a limited time only. The link will be on the bottom.

I have two major goals when it comes to paid subscribers:

Continuing helping an orphan girl in Ukraine. Become a full time independent writer.

Your contributions make a huge difference.

God bless.

https://alexandersemenyuk.substack.com/102fbac7