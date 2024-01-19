1000 subscribers and an update

Hey friends!

Very exciting news as you officially helped me get to 1000 email subscribers on Substack.

I made Substack as a back up in the summer of 2023, but only fully switched to here on October 1st. It’s been a great experience since and I’ve already met so many talented and amazing writers.

I think this is by far the best blogging platform as of right now. Blessed to be here and to be supported by you.

I was on a small vacation so I’m a little behind on audio parts of the blog, but the news ones in that regard are coming soon, there is however a bonus I’d like to share with everyone as part of reaching 1000.

I’ll be posting winner of “Sci Fi Book of the Month”, Tricunius 2533, in full today. I’d really love to read what you think about it. It’s a bit of weird and strange book, not your typical sci-fi. There are some metaphors hidden in there.

Thank you again and hope you enjoy!

Blessings.