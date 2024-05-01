Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Karisa Stapp's avatar
Karisa Stapp
May 2, 2024

Congratulations Alex! Nice work, you are an inspiration and such an excellent writer🙌

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
May 2, 2024

Huge congratulations to you Alexander! So very happy for you 🥳 Thank you for your friendship and many lessons on faith. ox

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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