1 year on Substack

Hey friends and readers,

A year ago I created Substack. It was not until fall that I got focused and made it my only blog. I also quit all of my social media, meaning Substack became my only online source.

When I created Substack I was already experienced thanks to other blogging platforms, but there was still a learning curve. It took me a few weeks to really figure all of the things out. On my previous blog I had 10 thousand followers, but it’s not the same as email subscribers, so when I switched to Substack I started with 150 email subscribers. Despite that change in numbers, I could see that this platform had a much bigger potential. Let’s discuss some of the things I like the most.

I really love the “Notes” option on Substack. Other blogs I used don’t have anything like it. I really enjoy posting in my Notes, and some of the largest engagement actually came through there.

I also like how Substack manages Followers vs Subscribers, I think it’s a wise move and it seems like many Followers become subscribers.

My favorite thing on Substack is the Podcast option. I’ve been able to create several sections where I share my thoughts and my fiction.

Another wonderful thing is “recommendations”. Actually, about 40% of all my subscribers came from recommendations, which is crazy!

Let’s talk numbers a bit and the up and down rollercoaster with paid supporters.

From the start of my Substack blog I had 8 paid subscribers who came over from my previous blog. Since then the number has gone up to 50, but then in recent month it’s been going up and down between 40 and 50.

I think it’s hard to compare to anyone else because everyone is so different, each person has their own journey, so it’s hard for me to tell if this could be considered strong growth in paid conversion or not. Obviously I’d love to have more.

I am now read in all 50 states and half of world’s countries (96), which is amazing to think about.

Another great thing about Substack is the wonderful connections I’ve made here. I found incredibly talented writers and also people with very similar values to mine, which makes the experience greater.

I see a huge future ahead of this platform, I think this is just the start and I’m glad I got on just in time for the big boom!

I thank you all so much for reading my work and supporting me!

To celebrate 1 year I’ll also be creating the largest discount which will last a week, however, if you get it, the set price will be yours forever. So, look out for that message as well!

Blessings!

Link to discount: